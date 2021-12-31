Juventus still considering recalling on-loan youngster next month

Juventus’ midfield problems have been well-pronounced for much of this campaign and next month offers them the chance to solve some of these problems.

However, it is difficult to get good players in the winter transfer market without spending much cash.

Juve has some financial problems and doesn’t have enough cash to spend on their targets, which has made it complicated.

Calciomercato says they have to offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo next month before they can sign a new midfielder.

However, because that would be tricky, they have kept the option of recalling Nicolo Rovella from his loan spell at Genoa.

He has become a mainstay in their team and has six months more to spend there on loan.

Juve is impressed with his development and the Bianconeri hopes they can recall him to fill the midfield void at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Rovella would be better off remaining at Genoa where he gets regular first-team minutes.

Bringing him back represents an enormous gamble because he risk playing very few football matches in the second half of the campaign.

Juve should be focused on getting the best out of their current options or signing a more accomplished midfielder next month.