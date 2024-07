The Old Lady has been in top form in the transfer window so far, and Thiago Motta could add some of the best players to his squad when the new season kicks off.

One spot where they seem to have enough players is their attack, which explains why Juve has spent a lot of time working on their midfield and defence so far.

The men in black and white can use Dusan Vlahovic or Arkadiusz Milik as their number nine, with Federico Chiesa also playing there occasionally under their former coach.

However, Milik is on the market, and Juve hopes he leaves, which has made them consider a move for a new striker.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are interested in a move for Genoa’s Matteo Retegui and consider him an ideal backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is expected to remain a key player for Juventus, but Retegui could act as his deputy when he is unavailable or not playing well.