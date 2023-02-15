Juventus still considers Allegri the right manager for their team

Juventus is in a tough period as a club and suddenly, it could mean a good thing for Max Allegri.

Prior to being docked 15 points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, the Bianconeri were not so happy with how the team played and performed under Allegri.

The gaffer is lucky to still have a job because some owners would have pulled the plug on his deal when the Bianconeri lost to Monza.

However, the former AC Milan gaffer remains in charge and a report on Il Bianconero reveals Juve believes he is the best man for the job in a turbulent period for the organisation right now.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is very experienced and is someone that has shown a lot of loyalty to us.

In a tough period like this, we need a manager who knows what it means to lead our side out of trouble and has been with us long enough.

A new gaffer will need time to put his system to use by the players and before that happens, we could be relegated or in a terrible state.