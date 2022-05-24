Last Sunday, Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City’s wild celebrations after successfully defending their Premier League crown on the back of an epic come-from-behind win over Aston Villa. The Cityzens were 0-2 down, opening the door for Liverpool to seize the throne, but then turned the tide with three goals in the space of five minutes.

However, this memorably achievement could be the Brazilian’s last title with Pep Guardiola’s side. The 25-year-old has been in and out of the starting formation throughout the past campaigns, and with Erling Halaand joining the fray, he has become a dispensable member of the squad.

So according to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could pounce on the situation and attempt to add Jesus to Max Allegri’s ranks.

The report explains that with Alvaro Morata’s future being uncertain, the former Palmeiras man could be a more than capable replacement for the Spaniard.

This season, Gabriel has contributed in eight goals and nine assists in 28 EPL appearances, while also scoring four times in his eight Champions League outings. He joined Man City in 2017 and his contract expires in 2023.

Juve FC say

Due to his flexibility as well as his impressive skillset, Jesus would be a great addition for any squad.

While the EPL champions could willing to accept a lower offer since Gabriel’s contract expires in 12 months, Juventus can expect a stern competition for the striker’s services.

So let’s see if Federico cherubini and company will be willing to put up a real fight for this one.