Juventus still determined to land major target and will consider swap deal

Houssem Aouar was one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer, and Juventus was one team that wanted to sign him.

The Frenchman had led the way as Lyon beat Juve in the Champions League round of 16 matches last season.

He was also very close to a move to Arsenal but time ran out on the Gunners and he decided to remain at Lyon.

Juve also struggled to get him this summer and they moved for Weston McKennie instead.

Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb claims that the club remains interested in signing the 22-year-old and that the club is already plotting a summer 2021 move for him.

It adds that the player is wanted by Andrea Pirlo and the club will make it happen for him.

Juve already has excellent relations with Lyon having sent Mattia De Sciglio there on loan for the rest of this season.

The report claims that the plan is to try and take advantage of the good relations between both teams to try to sign him.

It also suggests that the Bianconeri will be willing to even add De Sciglio in the transaction if it will make it smoother.