Juventus still facing plusvalenza investigations for two exchange deals

Even though the storm has recently calmed, the investigations related to the false accounting charges are far from finished.

During Fabio Paratici’s time at the club, Juventus became notorious for conducting exchange deals that included somewhat unrealistic transfer values.

While the former sporting director is currently at Tottenham Hotspur, the Bianconeri are still caught in the mess caused by some of his suspicious dealings (although he’s not the lone person to be blamed).

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus, alongside a host of other clubs have 15 days to present their defenses.

The list of clubs includes Napoli, Empoli, Sampdoria, Genoa, Pisa, Parma, Pescara, Pro Vercelli, Novara and Chievo.

The report adds that Juventus are under investigation for two deals in particular.

The first is the infamous swap deal with Barcelona in the summer of 2020 that saw Arthur Melo landing in Turin, with Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction.

The other exchange in question is the one conducted between Juventus and Genoa in January 2021. Nicolò Rovella joined Juventus in the process, wihile Manolo Portanova headed towards the Port City.

The investigators suspect that the clubs involved reported inflated values in order to register a capital increase in unlawful manners.