Juventus still has an eye on Bundesliga star as they eye midfield reinforcements

Juventus has plans to reinforce their midfield in the January transfer window and one player who could join them is Axel Witsel.

The Bianconeri haven’t started this campaign well and Massimiliano Allegri is keen to ensure they have a fine end to it.

The returning manager is still looking for the perfect starting XI that he can trust to win matches consistently.

Juve has some of the best players in Serie A, but one position that gave them problems last season was their midfield.

They have added Manuel Locatelli to their squad, but it seems Allegri wants more midfield reinforcements.

The club will now look to bring in any target that they can when the transfer window reopens and Witsel is on their wishlist, according to Calciomercato.

The Belgian is in the last months of his current deal at Borussia Dortmund and was linked with a move to Turin in the last transfer window.

Juve could wait to sign him for free at the end of this season, but their immediate need for midfield cover could see them fast-track his arrival to January.

The likes of Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey haven’t impressed enough for the Bianconeri, and they could offload them to make room for Witsel.