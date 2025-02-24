Juventus have reignited their Serie A title ambitions with a hard-fought victory over Cagliari in the league over the weekend.

The Bianconeri had been on an impressive run of form domestically, winning their previous three matches before this encounter. However, there were concerns among their supporters about whether they could maintain that momentum following their painful exit from the Champions League at the hands of PSV in midweek. A defeat of that nature had the potential to affect morale and disrupt their rhythm in the league.

Their fans feared that the disappointment of being eliminated from Europe might lead to a dip in performance, making the clash against Cagliari a tricky test. It was far from a straightforward game, but Juventus showed resilience and determination, ensuring they secured a crucial win against a stubborn opponent.

Although the victory came by just a single goal, it was a vital result for Thiago Motta’s side, helping them recover from their Champions League setback. More significantly, it reaffirmed their status as outside contenders in the Serie A title race.

With both Inter Milan and Napoli struggling for consistency, Juventus now find themselves only eight points behind the league leaders. If they can maintain their winning streak, they have a genuine chance of closing the gap and even emerging as champions by the end of the season.

One major advantage for Juventus is that they no longer have the distraction of European football. With their focus solely on domestic competitions, they can concentrate fully on securing results in the league. If they continue their strong form, the Scudetto could once again be within their grasp.