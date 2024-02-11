Juventus are looking to maintain the services of Kaio Jorge and have devised a plan for the young player’s future.

The 22-year-old is currently spending his campaign on loan at Frosinone alongside fellow Juve alumni Matias Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea.

The Brazilian was one of the most sought-after talents in Brazil during his time at Santos. The Bianconeri beat competition from Milan and Benfica to secure his services in the summer of 2021.

However, the striker suffered a horrific injury while playing for Juventus Next Gen in February 2022, which kept him out of action for almost 18 months.

Nevertheless, Kaio is gradually finding his feet this season, much to Juve’s delight. He has already contributed with three goals in 13 Serie A fixtures.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus still believe in the young forward, and they intend to renew his contract. The Brazilian’s current deal will expire in the summer of 2026.

Yet, the source doesn’t expect the Bianconeri to add Jorge to their squad next season.

Instead, Juventus will likely send the striker on another loan spell in the summer, allowing him to slowly regain his optimal physical condition following his lengthy absence.

Another campaign in Frosinone could be on the cards, especially if the Canarini manage to avoid the drop to Serie B at the end of the season. However, the management will certainly entertain other proposals.