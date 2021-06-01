Juventus still hoping to bring back their former young striker

“Mister Allegri gave me confidence even if in those years when I was a bit of a hothead… He made me play, he believed in me. And I will always be grateful to him.”

These are the words of Moise Kean forty days ago, as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport. Back then, we knew little about the identity of the Juventus coach for next season.

Nonetheless, with Massimiliano Allegri officially back to his old post in Turin, Juventus might have received an important boost in their pursuit of their former youth team product.

Whilst Roberto Mancini decided to drop the striker from the Italy squad that will feature in Euro 2020, the Bianconeri are still interested in bringing him back home.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Juventus under the guidance of Allegri. Nonetheless, the latter was replaced during the summer of 2019 by Maurizio Sarri, which led to Kean’s departure towards Everton.

After spending the last campaign on loan at Paris Saint Germain, the player will return to the Premier League side, but his future is yet to be sorted out.

Whilst Kean had previously proclaimed that he’d like to remain in the French capital on permanent basis, Allegri’s return might change his preference.

The striker can either play as a center forward or as an outside attacker, and would count as a homegrown player on the squad list.

The pink newspaper adds that such a transfer could be possible, as Merih Demiral is monitored by Everton, which raises the possibility of a player exchange between the two clubs.