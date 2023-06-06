After four years at the club, Adrien Rabiot will most probably leave Juventus as a free agent. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career and would like to sign for a club that provides him the opportunity to feature in the Champions League.

So while the Bianconeri are still holding onto a shred of hope regarding the Frenchman’s renewal, they have already identified a primary target as his replacement.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, La Madaman will pursue Davide Frattesi as he would be the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Rabiot.

While the Sassuolo midfielder has different attributes, he’s also a box-to-box midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, as evidenced by his seven Serie A strikes this season.

However, the source warns that Inter and Roma are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

The Italian is a Giallorossi youth product who joined Sassuolo in 2017. After a series of loan spells, He made his breakthrough with the Neroverdi first team last season.

Juve FC say

Young, enthusiastic and Italian. This is the type of profile that Juventus is seeking as they rebuild their squad. Therefore, Frattesi would be a perfect fit in the new project and would surely add some energy to the middle of the park.

Nonetheless, it won’t be easy for the Bianconeri to win the race amidst their current financial troubles and the lack of European football (unless you’d like to count the Conference League).