This Thursday, Juventus will host Freiburg at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is eagerly awaiting updates on the conditions of Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro.

The Italian fullback missed last weekend’s trip to Rome with muscle fatigue, but the manager is hoping to have his old pupil back in time for the all-important European contest.

For his part, the Brazilian was withdrawn at the halftime break against Roma after sustaining a strain. Thankfully, medical tests ruled out the possibility of an injury, but it remains to be seen if he’ll manage to shake off the knock and put himself at the manager’s disposal.

Juve FC say

In the coming, Juventus are set for an over-packed schedule until the international break. Thus, rotation will an essential element, especially at this crucial part of the campaign.

Even if Alex Sandro proves his fitness, Allegri should consider resting the player anyway amidst the grueling run of fixtures. Moreover, Leonardo Bonucci’s experience could come handy in European nights.

As for De Sciglio, we can only hope for a swift recovery, otherwise, Juan Cuadrado will have to work overtime, which could eventually take its toll on the aging veteran.