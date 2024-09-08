Between Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and staying at Juventus, the future of Filip Kostic remains a great mystery.

As Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira points out, the Serbian has already rejected several destinations this summer.

This includes a return to Eintracht Frankfurt, a reunion with his former coach Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace and a move to Arabia.

So despite finding himself on the outs, Kostic still has to be convinced by a tempting offer to leave Juventus this summer.

Schira believes the 31-year-old is willing to bide his time in Turin and await an opportunity to climb his way back in the ranks.

Thiago Motta left the Serbia international out of the Champions League squad, but he can still feature in Serie A.

At this stage of the summer, the transfer market is already closed in the vast majority of countries around the world. Therefore, if Kostic were to seal a move, his destination would likely be Turikye where the Mercato will remain open until September 13th.

The journalist believes Galatasaray could be a genuine possibility. The Turkish champions are forced to change their tactical system from 4-2-3-1 to 3-5-2 to accommodate Mauro Icardi and their new signing Victor Osimhen in one lineup.

Hence, Galatasaray’s new tactical system could require a left wingback like Kostic who’s capable of providing the crosses for the newly-formed attacking partnership.

The source claims that the Istanbul-based club is willing to take the Juventus outcast on loan with an obligation to buy worth 4 million euros. While this might not be a large figure, it would still constitute a capital gain for the Bianconeri.

Schira adds that Galatasaray’s blood rival Fenerbahce have also inquired about Kostic, so a last-gasp duel could ensue between the two Istanbul giants.