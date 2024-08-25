Despite securing Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao, Juventus are still reportedly pursuing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been delivering the goods this summer, and has now provided Thiago Motta with two much-need reinforcements on the flanks.

And yet, this might not be the end of the signing spree.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the double coup could be followed by a third in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners, and possibly even a fourth if the Old Lady manages to sway Sancho.

The 24-year-old has been enduring complicated times at Old Trafford. Despite being reconciled with Erik ten Hag, the Englishman hasn’t been able to carve himself a prominent role at the Dutch manager’s court.

Transfer market guru Gianluca Di Marzio also believes Juventus are still working on the track that leads to Sancho. However, he insists that the Serie A giants are only willing to sign the former Dortmund star on their own terms – which includes a favorable formula.

So it remains to be seen if the Red Devils would be willing to succumb to these terms.

Moreover, Di Marzio believes Sancho’s arrival in Turin is directly linked to Federico Chiesa’s exit. In other words, the Bianconeri won’t be able to afford the England international unless they sell the Italian winger first.

Therefore, the Sky Sport Italia journalist notes that Juventus are waiting for an assist from Barcelona in this regard.

The Catalan giants have recently emerged as Chiesa’s staunchest admirers, and are reportedly working on signing the Euro 2020 winner on a deal worth 12 million euros.