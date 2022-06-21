Although he hasn’t yet celebrated his 25th birthday, Renato Sanches has already made several significant transfers in his young career.

The Portugal international has been at Lille since 2019, but he’s looking to cut his ties with the Ligue 1 side in favor of a more glamorous destination.

The former Bayern Munich man was supposedly close to Milan only a few weeks ago, but Luis Campos’ arrival to Paris Saint Germain tipped the scale in favor of the mega-rich French champions.

Nonetheless, La Stampa (via Calciomercato) claims that Juventus are still in the race for Sanches.

The source believes that an auction should determine the midfielder’s destination, and that the Bianconeri will take part in it alongside the usual suspects, PSG and Milan.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2023, so theoretically, he should be available for a relatively fee. However, the high demand and the stern competition could drive his price up.

Last season, Renato made 25 Ligue 1 appearances and five in the Champions League, contributing in two goals and five assists.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Juventus are indeed back in the race for Sanches, however, the Old Lady will probably be an outsider looking in while PSG remain the frontrunners.

The Bianconeri are now focused on completing Paul Pogba’s return, and until Federico Cherubini manages to offload the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur, it’s hard to see us pulling off another major signing in the middle of the park.