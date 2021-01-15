Juventus still in the running for French star wanted by Arsenal

Houssem Aouar is one player who has several teams chasing his signature, and Juventus remains interested in becoming the team he plays for next season.

The Lyon midfielder has been linked with a move away for a long time now, and Arsenal almost completed a transfer for him in the summer.

Juventus have maintained their interest, according to Calciomercato, but they have significant competition.

It says that in addition to Arsenal, PSG has also joined the race.

Just like Juventus have done in Italy, the French champions have been signing the best players in France for several years now, and they will do their best to ensure they beat Juve to his signature.

Aouar was instrumental as Lyon eliminated the Bianconeri from the Champions League last season and he has continued to be a key player for them.

In 15 league games this season, he has 3 goals and the same number of assists.

A January move for him is unlikely, and that means Juve will have the time to prepare an offer that the midfielder would accept at the end of this season.

Manuel Locatelli is another midfielder that the Bianconeri wants to sign, either of them would be an impressive signing.