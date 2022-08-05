Juventus remains interested in a move for Nicolo Zaniolo despite it appearing as though they have turned to other transfer targets.

The attacker has been on their radar for a long time and they initially considered him the replacement for Paulo Dybala.

However, the Bianconeri have brought Angel di Maria to their squad and they are also linked with a move for Filip Kostic.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are focused on adding Leandro Paredes to their squad at the moment, but it doesn’t mean they have given up on adding Zaniolo to it.

The Bianconeri will return to sign him when they complete the move for the Argentine midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has emerged as one of the finest Italian players in Europe, and he would bring more technicality to Juve’s attack.

Di Maria and Federico Chiesa are the most technical forwards that we have now. Adding another one to the group will make it even stronger.

With Zaniolo, we will have one of the best players around in our lineup and he will make the current options work harder on the pitch because they can easily lose their spot on the team.

But we must be prepared to spend a lot of money on the transfer.