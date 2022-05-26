Following the departures of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, Juve’s attacking department seems to be depleted at the moment, especially with Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean facing an uncertain future.

Therefore, the Bianconeri need to act quickly to fill the gaps upfront. In addition to the mandatory arrival of one or two wingers, the club is considering the addition of a new striker who can act as backup for Dusan Vlahovic or even a sidekick on the pitch.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Italian giants are still interested in the services of Gabriel Jesus. However, they’ll be facing two major obstacles in the way.

Even though the Brazilian will leave Manchester city due to the arrival of Erling Haaland, the Premier League champions aren’t willing to discharge him so easily.

The source claims that Arsenal had come forward with a proposal which was met by the Cityzens’ asking price of 60 million euros, despite the fact that the player’s contract expires in 2023.

In addition to the hefty price tag, the striker would require a yearly salary worth 6 million euros, which is the type of wages that Juventus reserve for their elite stars.

This season, Jesus contributed in eight goals and nine assist in his 29 EPL appearances, while also scoring on four occasions in the Champions League.