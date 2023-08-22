With the end of the summer transfer market looming ever closer, Juventus will have to accelerate some of their pending operations.

The management has been reportedly monitoring Emil Holm for quite some time now. So will the Bianconeri manage to pull off the operation?

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus remain interested in Holm, but first, they may have to offload one between Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior to make room for a newcomer.

The 23-year-old is a Swedish right-back who produced a promising campaign at Spezia last season before sustaining a groin injury that kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time.

With the Aquilotti relegated to Serie B, the wingback has been a target for several clubs in Italy’s top tier. Atlanta were reportedly on his trail, but as the source explains, they haven’t been able to finalize the transfer, leaving an opening for the Old Lady.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Juventus have an abundance of options on the left flank, with Andrea Cambiaso currently occupying a starting berth ahead of Filip Kostic and Iling-Junior.

However, Timothy Weah remains the lone natural candidate on the right lane, especially with Mattia De Sciglio out with an injury.

Therefore, Holm would be a welcome addition to the squad, but it shouldn’t come at Iling’s expense, as we’re talking about a youngster who’s been displaying vast promise.

As for Soulé, his talent remains undisputed, but he seems to be lost in the shuffle nowadays.