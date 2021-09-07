Juventus still interested in young French midfielder

During the last few weeks of the summer transfer market, Aurelien Tchouameni’s name appeared as one of the players who were heavily linked with a move to Turin.

Eventually, Juventus, failed to land another midfielder alongside Manuel Locatelli, as the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie remained at the club.

However, it appears that the young French midfielder wasn’t just a random transfer target linked with the Bianconeri at their desperate hour.

According to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, the Old Lady’s management are still adamant on buying Tchouameni next summer.

The report adds that the Italians would have launched a more serious assault on the midfielder had they managed to sell McKennie first.

The French-Cameroonian made the switch from Bordeaux to the municipality side back in January 2020, for a transfer fee worth 18 million euros. However, his currently valuation is believed to be around 30 millions.

Nonetheless, the report warns the Bianconeri that his price tag might rocket by next summer if he produces another solid season at Monaco, which could also attract the attention of other suitors.

Whether Juventus will be able to land their transfer target or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the player’s path to Turin won’t be an easy one at all.