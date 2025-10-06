Juventus continue to keep close tabs on Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, who remains their ultimate dream to bolster the midfield.

The Serie A giants have been suffering from the lack of options in the middle of the park this season. While Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram have cemented themselves as the regular starters in the double pivot, Weston McKennier and Teun Koopmeiners haven’t been able to provide the same quality when filling in their places.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be hoping to address this issue, either by finding a stopgap solution in January, or signing a top-notch star next summer.

Juventus have been on Sandro Tonali’s heels for quite some time

When Cristiano Giuntoli was serving as the Juventus Football Director, he identified Tonali as his priority target for the middle of the park.

While the director’s departure interrupted the club’s work on this particular front, the interest in the 25-year-old persists, as Damien Comolli and Co. are still following the latest developments regarding the player’s future.

According to Goal.com via IlBianconero, Tonali took the opportunity to meet his agent, Beppe Riso, in Milano, after arriving in Italy to join the national team’s training at Coverciano.

The Lodi native reportedly discussed his future with his representative.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tonali meets his agent in Milan with Juventus following the situation closely

The midfielder completed a move from Milan to Newcastle worth €70 million in the summer of 2023.

Tonali’s first season at St. James Park was wrecked by a transfer ban due to his involvement in a betting scandal that rocked Italian football. Nevertheless, he went on to establish himself as a key figure in Eddie Howe’s lineup, helping the Magpies secure a spot in the Champions League this season.

The midfielder’s contract with Newcastle is valid until 2028, but at this stage, it remains uncertain whether he’ll pen a renewal or seek a return to Italian soil, where Juventus would be the first in line to pounce on the situation, as the source explains.