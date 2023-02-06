As we all know by now, Adrien Rabiot will most likely leave Juventus once his contract expires at the end of the season. The Frenchman will head towards greener pastures, with the Bianconeri no longer able to satisfy his hefty salary demands.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants may be on the hunt for a new midfielder who can fill the void left by the Max Allegri’s pupil.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juve are still monitoring the progress of their longtime transfer target Davide Frattesi.

The 23-year-old has been a pillar for Sassuolo in the last couple of seasons. The Emilians snatched his services in 2017 at a time when he was still a teenager rising through the ranks of Roma. However, the Giallorossi are hellbent on bringing the Italy international back to the base.

The Romans even made concrete attempts last January, and the source considers them the favorites to win the race for his signature come summer – partially thanks a clause which allows them to collect a percentage of his resale, which would translate into a discount if they were to buy the player themselves.

Moreover, the report adds that Brighton are also keeping tabs on the situation, as former Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi would like to reunite with Frattesi on English shores.

Therefore, Juventus could be facing an uphill battle, but perhaps agent Claudio Marchisio could interfere on the club’s behalf.