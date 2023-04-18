Since the start of the season, Marco Asensio’s contract situation has been one of the never-ending sagas in Spanish football.

The winger has been plying his trade at Real Madrid since 2016, but his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

At the start of the campaign, the 27-year-old saw little playing time, but his situation has improved recently, and he had been making the most of his opportunities.

The Spaniard has thus far contributed with seven goals and five assists in his 23 La Liga appearances, in addition to three goals and an assist in nine Champions League outings.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus continue to monitor Asensio and his position in Madrid.

The source explains how the Bianconeri appreciate the player’s talent and versatility, as he can play either on the wings or behind the strikers.

Juve FC say

At the age of 27, it feels like the right timing for Asensio to launch a new adventure and cement himself as a main protagonist rather than a luxurious backup.

Nonetheless, turning your back on Real Madrid isn’t a simple task, especially for a Spaniard who has made himself at home in the Spanish capital for many years.

As for Juventus, the former Mallorca man would be a competent replacement for Angel Di Maria if the latter decides to leave Turin at the end of the season.