Juventus still like Donnarumma but will have to wait until next summer

After monitoring the man for several years, Juventus finally had the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer. The goalkeeper’s contract with Milan expired in June 2021, and he was available as a free agent.

Nevertheless, the timing turned out to be terrible for the Bianconeri, as it coincided with a dire financial situation that prevented the club from spending big.

At the end of the day, the Euro 2020 winner ended up joining a host of world class stars at Paris Saint Germain.

But unfortunately for the young Italian, he has thus far been unable to cement himself a starting berth in the French capital, as Mauricio Pochettino still favors the experienced Keylor Navas.

Therefore, famous agent Mino Raiola is far from happy from his client’s situation at Paris, and according to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus and Barcelona are still both interested in the giant shot-stopper.

Nonetheless, the two clubs will have to wait until the end of the season. Gigio will surely try to win a starting spot between now and May, and we all know that many twists and turns can happen in the meantime.

But if the Italian’s situation doesn’t improve between now and then, we can expect Raiola to pull the trigger on his PSG stint and find his client another club.

The former Milan man was chosen by UEFA as the best player at Euro 2020 after helping the Azzurri in their triumphant campaign.