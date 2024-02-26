Federico Chiesa is enduring a difficult period on the pitch while his future at Juventus is becoming further complicated.

The 26-year-old started the campaign on a high note, scoring five goals in the early rounds, but his performances dipped since returning from an injury.

The Italian was in the starting lineup against Frosinone yesterday but failed to impose himself on the match. He left his place for Kenan Yildiz at the hour mark amidst the sounds of whistles from a section of the home supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia sheds light on the future of the player in Turin.

The winger’s contract will expire in 2025, which casts some major doubt over his fate.

Nevertheless, the journalist believes that Juventus are still hoping to tie down Chiesa with a new deal. The source also mentions that the player’s agent, Fali Ramadini, has been in town recently.

However, the player’s current form isn’t helping his case, while a dysfunctional rapport with Max Allegri suggests that the two men aren’t eager to work side-by-side for another season.

The manager is deploying Chiesa as a second striker in his 3-5-2 formation, while the player prefers to drift towards his more natural position on the wing.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are considering alternative options in case they decide to split ways with the Euro 2020 winner.

In addition to securing Kenan Yildiz on a long-term deal, the management is keeping tabs on Felipe Anderson who will be available on a free transfer as his contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season.

The other possible replacement could be Genoa’s 26-year-old attacker Albert Gudmundsson who has taken Serie A by storm this season.