Cristiano Ronaldo took Juventus to court over the 19 million euros the club owed him in deferred payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Juventus had asked Ronaldo to defer part of his wages, with the promise that it would be paid at a later date, just like several of his teammates. Ronaldo agreed to this arrangement, but crucially, he did not sign the official document that would make the agreement legally binding.

After Juventus found itself in trouble due to under-the-table payments made to some of his teammates, Ronaldo demanded the deferred payment. Juventus refused to pay the amount owed, which led to a legal battle. In the court’s ruling, Juventus was required to pay approximately 9.8 million euros, based on a 50-50 split.

Juventus’ Legal Battle Over Deferred Wages

The decision came as a surprise to Juventus, as the club had been confident the case would be dismissed. Instead, the court ruled in Ronaldo’s favour, obliging the club to pay him the amount owed. Despite the ruling, Juventus has yet to pay the fee and is now preparing to appeal the decision. The club hopes the case will be dismissed or that a reduced amount will be agreed upon, but reports suggest that they are unlikely to receive a significant discount.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will probably need to pay close to the current amount owed, with little hope of a major reduction in the final settlement.

The Need for Closure

This ongoing situation has dragged on longer than expected and remains a sore point for Juventus, reminding the club of a period in its history that it would rather forget. The Bianconeri are keen to resolve the matter quickly and put the issue behind them. However, the length of time it is taking to come to a final resolution has left the club frustrated, as the case continues to cast a shadow over their more recent achievements.

For Juventus, the resolution of this issue is more than just about money; it’s about closing a difficult chapter. With the case set to continue through the courts, the club is now looking for an end to the saga and to move forward with a clear focus on their future.