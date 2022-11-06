Ramy Bensebaini
Transfer News

Juventus still monitoring soon to be free Bundesliga man amidst interest from Inter Milan

November 6, 2022 - 6:00 pm

With Alex Sandro seemingly on his way out of Juventus, the Bianconeri must buy a new left-back at the end of this campaign.

Juve has been struggling to get the best from Sandro and it seems clear now that the defender is simply not good enough for their team.

The Bianconeri is now prepared to ensure he is replaced and one man on their radar is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Remy Bensebaini.

The Algerian is running down his deal at the Bundesliga club and he will likely change homes at the end of this season.

Juve has been scouting him and he seems the real deal. Calciomercato says he features highly on their list of targets.

However, they are not the only club looking to sign him, with the report naming Inter Milan as possible challenger to them.

Juve FC Says

Bensebaini has been in fine form this season and he could do a good job for us if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the competition from Inter is serious and we must move fast to win the race.

If he keeps impressing, other clubs will join the race by January, so if we contact his entourage now, we could get some preference when they consider offers.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ndicka

German club makes a new attempt to keep Juventus target

November 6, 2022
kostic

Massimo Pavan names the men that can help Juventus beat Inter Milan

November 6, 2022
Paulo Sousa

Paulo Sousa discusses where Inter and Juventus match will be won

November 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.