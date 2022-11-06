Juventus still monitoring soon to be free Bundesliga man amidst interest from Inter Milan

With Alex Sandro seemingly on his way out of Juventus, the Bianconeri must buy a new left-back at the end of this campaign.

Juve has been struggling to get the best from Sandro and it seems clear now that the defender is simply not good enough for their team.

The Bianconeri is now prepared to ensure he is replaced and one man on their radar is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Remy Bensebaini.

The Algerian is running down his deal at the Bundesliga club and he will likely change homes at the end of this season.

Juve has been scouting him and he seems the real deal. Calciomercato says he features highly on their list of targets.

However, they are not the only club looking to sign him, with the report naming Inter Milan as possible challenger to them.

Juve FC Says

Bensebaini has been in fine form this season and he could do a good job for us if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the competition from Inter is serious and we must move fast to win the race.

If he keeps impressing, other clubs will join the race by January, so if we contact his entourage now, we could get some preference when they consider offers.