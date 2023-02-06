While many were hoping for reinforcement to arrive last month, Juventus kept their first team intact during the January transfer session, with the exception being Weston McKennie’s departure towards Leeds United.

One area in particular has been in dire need for new additions. Of course we’re talking about the fullback/wingback department, especially the right flank.

But with Juan Cuadrado running on an expiring contract, adding a new right-back to the fold will be mandatory ahead of the upcoming campaign.

According to Corriere di Torino via TuttoJuve, the club is keeping tabs on two young fullbacks who would serve as capable replacements for the aging Colombian.

The first is Emil Holm who has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign. The 22-year-old has thus far contributed with one goal and two assists in his 19 league appearances.

The other option is Ivan Fresnada who is considered amongst the Golden Boys of Spanish football. The 18-year-old rose to the scene this season, and has so far made 10 LaLiga outings with Real Valladolid.

The Spaniard has already attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and was heavily linked with a transfer to either Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund last month.