Juventus still needs Ronaldo claims one of his teammates

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of much speculation this summer with a year left on his current deal.

The Portugal attacker remains the highest earner at Juventus, but he is also arguably their best performer at the moment having top-scored in Serie A last season.

The attacker has one more season left on his current deal, but Juve will save as much as 30m euros if he leaves them this summer.

That money would help them sign some of their summer targets and keeping him would limit their spending in this transfer window.

However, Danilo believes the club has to keep him because he scores the goals that the Bianconeri need to achieve their objectives.

He was speaking about the attacker’s future after helping Brazil to reach the final of the Copa America.

The former Manchester City versatile defender says he is friends with Ronaldo and believes the attacker would stay at Juventus next season.

He said to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato: “Having him in the team is important for us, because he brings an avalanche of goals, and besides , he’s a dear friend, we’ve known each other since Real Madrid. He’ll still be with us next season.”