Juventus still not budging with Dybala’s contract running into it’s final months

Juventus are continuing to offer less than Paulo Dybala had been expecting, with Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni claiming that we are expected to hold ‘final meeting’ for his renewal in the coming days.

The Argentine forward is into the final months of his current deal, and is agonisingly close to being allowed to discuss a potential free transfer to one of our rivals should he see fit.

The beacon of hope comes in that the forward appears to be in want of an extended stay in Turin, and he will hopefully force through a new deal as opposed to seeking talks with any rival clubs.

I dread to think that the Old Lady are willing to allow him to leave for nothing, a player with immense ability and a passion to push this club forwards, and while I understand that the club may be reluctant to exert their finances in the current climate, a player of his ability would be seriously costly to replace.

“In this climate and with the investments just made for Vlahovic and Zakaria with top salaries, yesterday’s Board of Directors did not reveal possible openings to any higher requests from Dybala” Bucchioni wrote in his column at TMW (via Tuttojuve). “The final meeting for the renewal of the contract should take place in these days and a five-year one will be proposed for about eight million, far from the ten-twelve that the player expected, in line with the last match from last autumn.”

Could the Old Lady seriously be considering allowing such a talent to run down his contract, despite him clearly wishing to stay with us? Would this be the worst decision of the club in our recent history?

Patrick