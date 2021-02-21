Juventus still not prepared to pursue permanent Morata deal

One of Juventus’ best performers this season is Alvaro Morata, but the Spaniard is only in Turin on loan from Atletico Madrid.

After enjoying his first spell with them a few years back, the Bianconeri decided to try out the former Chelsea attacker again.

But they only reached an agreement over a loan with the possibility of making the transfer permanent.

He is one of a few players who joined in the summer and has been a key cog in the wheel for Andrea Pirlo.

His second half to this campaign hasn’t been as fine as his first as he struggles with fitness and for goals.

This has made his permanent stay no longer certain and Calciomercato reports that Juventus is still not ready to pay his full transfer fee.

The report claims they would like to still keep him at the club, but signing him on loan for another season for 10m euros is what they can afford.

An additional season on loan will drive down his permanent transfer fee to 35m euros.

It is a plan that Atletico Madrid is willing to accept, but it remains unclear if Morata will see that as a sign that Juve doesn’t trust him.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean the club cannot just throw money around at players which makes another loan deal more affordable for them.