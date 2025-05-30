With the Club World Cup just days away, the participating teams are intensifying their preparations in hopes of securing global success. For Juventus, however, expectations remain modest. Despite their stature, uncertainty surrounding the club’s current circumstances has left supporters with limited optimism about their chances of becoming world champions.

The team face ongoing challenges, including managerial instability and unresolved player situations. It appears that Igor Tudor will continue in his role for the duration of the tournament, although his long-term future at the club remains unclear. While continuity on the bench may help maintain some degree of cohesion, several other issues must be addressed urgently if Juventus are to present themselves as serious contenders.

Loan Situations Add Complexity

One of the key problems facing the club is the status of their summer loan signings. Several players who arrived on temporary deals have played crucial roles throughout the season, yet Juventus must now decide which of them can be retained, either through an extension or permanent transfer.

As the Club World Cup approaches, the club is under pressure to act quickly. The competition rules require all squad members to be under contract for the entire tournament period, meaning any unresolved loan agreements must be settled immediately. The risk of losing integral players at this critical juncture could have significant implications for their performance.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Juventus Struggle to Finalise Player Agreements

According to Tuttomercatoweb, two prominent members of the squad have yet to reach agreements allowing them to stay in Turin through the end of the tournament. Juventus have reportedly not finalised terms with Paris Saint-Germain to retain Randal Kolo Muani, nor have they secured an extension with Chelsea for the continued services of Renato Veiga.

These players have become key figures in the team, and their absence would be a major setback. Time is of the essence, and Juventus must move decisively to resolve these contractual issues. A club of their stature is expected to operate with professionalism and precision, particularly on the world stage.

In summary, Juventus must act swiftly to resolve off-pitch matters and ensure the squad is fully prepared for the Club World Cup. Only with a stable managerial situation and a complete squad can they hope to perform at the level expected of them.