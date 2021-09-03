Juventus still offering Dybala a low salary despite Ronaldo’s departure

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus and his huge salary has been taken off their wage bill, getting Paulo Dybala on a new deal is a priority for the club.

The attacker and the Bianconeri have been holding contract negotiations since last season.

They have been far apart in their negotiations and that appears to still be the case despite getting Ronaldo’s 31m Euro per year wage off their accounts.

Ronaldo is now a Man Utd player and as well as the saving on wages, Juve will also receive a transfer fee.

This gives them the chance to add new players to their squad as well as to offer a good salary to the likes of Dybala.

However, that hasn’t happened even though they still hope to reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

Calciomercato reports that an agreement is not close and in fact, Federico Cherubini is offering less money to Dybala than the club previously offered him.

Dybala has been looking for 10m euros at least and will target being in the same wage bracket as Matthijs de Ligt now that Ronaldo is gone.

The Dutchman earns 12m euros per season, but the report says Juventus cannot offer such a salary again.

Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun is still keen on getting at least that and will demand it when he meets to negotiate with the club again.