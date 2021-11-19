Juventus still planning to bring Euro 2020 winner back to Serie A

Juventus missed out on the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer, but he could still become a Bianconeri player in the future.

The Euro 2020 winner had shown he was the best goalkeeper on the continent in the summer European championship.

Yet, Juventus kept faith with Wojciech Szczęsny and allowed PSG to clinch Donnarumma’s signature on a free transfer.

The former AC Milan man is struggling to displace Keylor Navas at the French club and he could make a return to Italy with Juventus.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri is always in the running to sign him and if his current situation in France doesn’t improve, they could bring him back to Serie A.

However, it will not happen soon because they need to get their financial act together before signing a top player like him.

Juve FC Says

Donnarumma deserves to play often and it is only a matter of time before that happens.

If Mauricio Pochettino continues to keep his faith in Navas, then the Italian would likely leave Paris.

If it becomes clear he is leaving, Juve would have a second chance to sign him and the Bianconeri cannot allow that to pass them again.

With Mino Raiola serving as his agent, they might give the interest from Juve a preference.