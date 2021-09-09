Juventus still possess the most valuable squad in Serie A

Despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus still possess the most valuable squad amongst Serie A clubs, according the the updated numbers of Transfermarkt.

The source values the Bianconeri’s squad at 640.40 million euros. This sum is calculated based on the market value of every player within the first team.

Therefore, even without their main star in the past three seasons, Max Allegri’s men remain on top in this department. The rising value of Federico Chiesa and the additions of the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Moise surely played a part.

Moreover, Inter sold two of their most important players – Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku – which should explain why they remain in second place at 573.30 millions despite winning the Scudetto title last term.

Napoli completed the podium after maintaining almost the same squad from last season, and their value is currently estimated at 517.75 millions.

The Top three were then followed by the other big boys in Serie A, with Milan in 4th, Roma at 5th, followed by Atalanta and Lazio.

The newly promoted Salernitana are at the very bottom at 37.80 millions, with Venezia just ahead of them at 66.38 millions.

It remains to be seen if Juve’s squad can transmit its numerical superiority to the pitch and start winning matches after gathering only one point from the first two rounds.