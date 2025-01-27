Juventus reportedly consider Jean-Clair Todibo as their favourite profile to shore up their January transfer business.

The Bianconeri have already snapped up young Portuguese right-back Alberto Costa on a permanent basis, while Randal Kolo Muani joined from Paris Saint-Germain on loan. On Monday morning, Renato Veiga arrived at the J|Medical Centre and is now finalizing his transfer from Chelsea, also on loan.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants still need one more addition to the backline that has been suffering a massive deficiency with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal picking up ACL injuries and Danilo on his way out of the club.

Therefore, Juventus are still monitoring a few profiles for the role, and have recently revived their interest in Todibo and Lloyd Kelly. Both players changed clubs last summer joining West Ham and Newcastle respectively, but neither is particularly happy with his choice.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Todibo is the name on top of Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist. The Roman newspaper adds that Thiago Motta personally called the Frenchman to convince him to join, explaining where he would fit in his tactical project.

Moreover, Sky Sport Italia is also reporting the same story, insisting that Todibo is the preferred option, while Kelly could be the fallback solution.

“A defender has already arrived at Juve and another one could arrive like Todibo, an old favourite who is among the coach’s favourites and there was a phone call with Thiago Motta recently. Kelly’s name remains,” reveals Sky.

Todibo was reportedly very close to joining the Old Lady in the summer, but grew impatient when the negotiations between the Italians and OGC Nice were hampered by a few hurdles, so he decided to join the Hammers instead, while Juventus ended up signing Pierre Kalulu from Milan.