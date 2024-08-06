Juventus are struggling to find an agreement with OGC Nice over a formula in their attempts to sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianoneri are keen to sign the French defender and have even reached an accord with his entourage over personal terms. The player is also adamant about joining the Serie A giants, putting all other suitors – including West Ham United – on ice.

However, the Old Lady still has a comprehensive obstacle to overcome, and that is agreeing on the formula of the operation with the Ligue 1 side.

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Nice are refusing all proposals that include an initial loan move, even with an obligation to buy attached.

The French Riviera club insists on a permanent transfer while setting the price at 35 million euros.

Therefore, the source expects the two clubs to embark on new talks in order to find a solution to the matter.

The 24-year-old is considered fundamental for Thiago Motta’s plans for the upcoming campaign. The new Juventus coach would like to pair the French defender with Gleison Bremer at the center of his four-man backline.

Todibo started his career at Toulouse before being poached by Barcelona at a young age. However, his time in Catalunya proved underwhelming, prompting a return to his home country through the gates of Nice in 2021.

Since then, the Frenchman has re-established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in Ligue 1, and he now feels ready to test himself once more at the highest level.