Juventus still pushing ahead with downgraded proposals to some players

Juventus could lose Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi by the end of this season because both players’ contract demands cannot be met by the club.

The Bianconeri is working on a new salary structure that requires them to offer lower wages to the players getting their deals renewed from now.

Bernardeschi is likely to reject a downward review of his current wage and Dybala is not being offered what he wants and will leave the club.

These departures will not make Juve change their minds about handing out reduced wages to their players when their deals are being renewed.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Mattia De Sciglio is the next Bianconeri player in line to get an offer of a contract extension from the club.

He has re-established himself in the team and now has the trust of Max Allegri to contribute regularly.

However, the report says the contract the Bianconeri will offer to him would be less than the 1.5 million euros net per year he currently earns.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and everyone would expect us to offer the largest salaries in Serie A.

However, the club knows its current financial state and they are trying hard to ensure that they don’t get into trouble by offering salaries that will affect them negatively.