Juventus are reportedly keen to maintain the services of Francisco Conceicao for next season following the expiry of his loan deal.

The Bianconeri had run out of funds by the end of last August after spending their transfer kitty on the likes of Douglas Luiz, Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners, so they brought in the diminutive Portuguese winger on a dry loan, albeit a costly one (€7 million).

Juventus eager to keep Francisco Conceicao

Getty Images

The 22-year-old had his highs and lows throughout a troublesome campaign for the club in general, but all in all, he managed to impress and win the favour of the fanbase, as well as Igor Tudor who was initially sceptical about the player’s ability to fit in his playing system.

Therefore, Juventus are determined to strike an agreement with Porto that would keep Conceicao in Turin for next season, despite suggestions claiming that the club has already ditched the Portugal international in favour of signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are in constant contact with the Dragao, as the two parties are trying to find a solution that would prolong the player’s stint in Italian football.

Juventus hoping to receive discount from Porto

The winger’s contract includes a release clause worth €30 million, but Juventus General Director Damien Comolli is pushing for a discount, especially having already paid €7m in loan fees last season.

Therefore, if the Portuguese giants agree to drop their asking price and accept a transfer lower than the one inserted in the player’s buyout clause, then Conceicao will have a clear path towards Continassa.

It also remains to be seen if other suitors would step up and offer to pay the release clause, but the player’s desire to remain at Juventus can be a crucial factor in the equation.