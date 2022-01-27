Juventus still pushing for Nandez, but can Cagliari find a replacement?

In the last few days, Nahitan Nandez suddenly became one of the hottest names on the Bianconeri’s radar.

A Juventus midfielder could end up leaving between now and the end of the month, and the club has apparently identified the Uruguayan as a replacement.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Cagliari can in their turn find themselves a replacement. Because otherwise, they will block the departure of the 26-year-old.

According to Leggo via JuventusNews24, the Sardinians were hoping to sign Roma’s Amadou Diawara.

The Guinean has been reduced to a benchwarmer in the Italian capital. However, he might decide to linger with José Mourinho’s side, as the Isolani won’t be able to pay his wages.

The 24-year-old currently earns 2.5 million euros per season at the Giallorossi.

So Cagliari will be looking for other solutions, or else, we can expect Nandez to remain on the Island.

Juve FC say

Despite the fact that only a handful of days remain before the market’s closure, many things can change between now and deadline day.

But first, we must see if Juventus will be bidding farewell for one of their midfielders this month.

Even if Aaron Ramsey leaves Turin, the Bianconeri should have enough to cover in midfield – after all, the Welshman has barely been involved this campaign.

But if someone like Arthur or Rodrigo Bentancur ends up leaving the club, then a replacement will surely be needed.

However, if the club doesn’t receive decent offers, then perhaps it would be better to stick with our guns until the summer.