Juventus still pushing to sell Ramsey a new club emerges

Juventus is still looking for a solution to Aaron Ramsey’s stay in Turin, with the club now certain that he is not a part of their plans.

The midfielder has failed to live up to the expectations at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri want him out of their squad for good.

Ramsey wants to remain at the club unless he joins a top side.

He has rejected offers from smaller Premier League clubs, with Burnley still pushing very hard to sign him.

He could still leave the Bianconeri before today’s deadline. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that a move to Rangers is the latest rumour.

The report claims Juve is negotiating with the Scottish champions to see if they can help them get the Welshman off their books.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has become a serious liability to Juve, and he could be banished from the first team if he doesn’t leave today.

The injury-prone midfielder understandably wants to remain at a top club, but we are rebuilding the team and cannot keep flops in it.

He represents everything that has gone wrong with Juve in the last few seasons, and we need to move past that stage now.

With Arthur Melo set to remain at the club and Denis Zakaria joining, it is hard to see Ramsey get minutes in this second half of the season.