Juventus still searching for Marotta’s heir and identify Lazio director as potential target

From Sampdoria to Juventus, all the way to Inter, Giuseppe Marotta has continuously proven to be one of the sharpest directors in Italian football.

The former Bianconeri general manager served in Turin between 2010 and 2018, before leaving his post at a time when the club was seeking a more aggressive market approach.

His former pupil Fabio Paratici took over the technical department until 2021, and was replaced last summer by Federico Cherubini.

Nevertheless, some still feel that Marotta has never been properly replaced by Juventus, despite the presence of recurring sporting directors.

Therefore, the Old Lady could be looking to recreate the partnership between Marotta and Paratici, by adding a new general director that works alongside Cherubini.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus have identified Lazio director Igli Tare as the right profile for this role.

The Albanian is a former Biancocelesti player that president Claudio Lotito took him under his wing since his retirement.

Eventually, the former striker proved to be worthy of the president’s faith, helping Lazio build a strong squad that can compete for the top Serie A spots.

Nonetheless, Tare’s contract at the club expires by the end of the season, and he could decide to put an end to his long Lazio journey, reminiscently to Simone Inzaghi who joined Inter after 22 years of service at the capital side.

This isn’t the first time that the 48-year-old gets linked with Juventus, but Lotito surely won’t allow his longtime righthand man to walk away this easily.