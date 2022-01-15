Juventus still searching the market for Arthur’s replacement: Here are the candidates

Despite Max Allegri’s denials during his press conference on Friday, the track that leads Arthur Melo to Arsenal remains widely open.

Of course Juventus will first have to find themselves a replacement before releasing the disappointing Brazilian.

According to ilBianconero, Federico Cherubini and company have a long list of candidates in mind, but materializing a deal is a different matter.

The source mentions some of the names who have become too familiar with the Old Lady’s supporters – the likes of Denis Zakaria and Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, the report claims that Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes might be the favorite in the club’s book. Nevertheless, his price tag (50 million euros) remains a major obstacle.

In the last few days, Lille’s Renato Sanches has reemerged once again, with super-agent Jorge Mendes reportedly proposing his client to the Italian club.

Moreover, Wolverhampton midfielder Ruben Neves is also on the list.

Finally, Leandro Paredes is a longtime target for Juventus, but at the moment, a deal depends on whether PSG would allow their man to leave on loan with no obligation to buy.

Juve FC say

While the shortlist includes some spectacular names, one must wonder if the club’s current financial state would allow them to snatch some of the best available players on the market.

The hefty prices of Tchouameni and Guimaraes will probably prompt the Italians to look elsewhere. In Zakaria’s case, it wouldn’t make sense to splash too much on a player who’ll be a free agent in June.

As for Parades, a loan deal without an obligation to buy could be some wishful thinking from Juventus, as the Parisians have already rejected such proposal for Mauro Icardi.