Juventus will reportedly send Daniele Rugani to Ajax, even though they failed in their attempts to sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri had reached an agreement with the French defender on personal terms, but Nice repeatedly turned down their offers.

In the end, West Ham showed up with a tempting bid at a time when the 24-year-old was sick and tired of waiting for the Italian giants to improve their offer.

Nevertheless, it appears that this development won’t have any repercussions on Rugani’s situation.

So even though Juventus are still short of options at the back, they still intend to part ways with the Italian defender.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the 30-year-old will complete his transfer to Ajax next week.

The two clubs have been working on an agreement over the past few weeks, and the operation is now on the cusp of reaching the finish line.

Rugani has been on the Old Lady’s books since 2015 when he made the move from Empoli. He was only away for the 2020/21 campaign which he spent on loan between Rennes and Cagliari.

The Italian never truly cemented himself as a regular started at the club, but former Juventus coach Max Allegri often praised his attributes and professionalism.

The management even rewarded his dedication to the cause by extending his contract to June 2026 last season.

But like several other Juventus players, Rugani found himself on the outs following Thiago Motta’s arrival, and his exit now appears imminent.