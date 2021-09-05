Juventus still struggling to get Dybala on a new deal

Juventus is making little progress in their bid to persuade Paulo Dybala to sign an extension to his current deal with them.

The Bianconeri remain keen to keep hold of the Argentinian who has already reached the last year of his current deal with them.

The club and the player have been in talks since last season and have been far apart in what the club are offering him and what he is demanding.

It was believed that Juve cannot offer him a huge salary if they didn’t sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now that they have sold the Portugal attacker, an agreement is still hard to find for both parties.

Todofichajes says the Bianconeri haven’t met physically with the attacker’s representatives for some time now and they now risk losing him for free next summer.

Although Dybala remains committed to Juve, he could listen to pre-contract offers from other clubs after December 31st and that means Juve risk losing out on a player whose current market value is 50m euros.

It would be embarrassing for a top talent like Dybala to leave Juve for free and Federico Cherubini reportedly plans to talk with Dybala’s camp in the next few days.

Although the report adds that the attacker’s agent, Jorge Antun, has been unwilling to meet.