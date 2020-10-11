Juventus still struggling to offload Khedira, but he remains unfazed

One player that is like a bad odour that simply won’t go away at Juventus right now is Sami Khedira.

The German has less than 10 months remaining on his current deal at Juventus and he is no longer in the first-team picture at the Allianz Stadium.

Constant injury and poor form have seen him fall down the pecking order and in light of the club’s financial problems due to Covid-19, the Bianconeri wants to terminate his contract.

The German maintains that the club will have to pay his full 6m euro final year wage before he will leave them.

Tuttosport is claiming that Khedira isn’t even entertaining the idea of leaving the club at the moment because he believes that he still has something to offer Andrea Pirlo’s team.

The problem is that he cannot be trusted to stay fit and get a run of games because he is probably too old.

Since he joined the club from Real Madrid in 2015, he hasn’t exactly had the best fitness records and he also hasn’t been as effective in the last two seasons.

It will be in the best interest of him and the club if he leaves, but money might be a problem.