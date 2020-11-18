Juventus still thinking about a move for former ace

Moise Kean was developed at Juventus and the striker was only sold to Everton in the summer of 2019 because the Bianconeri needed to balance the books financially.

He is a player that will likely make a return to his roots and Calciomercato is reporting that the Bianconeri still have him on their minds.

He struggled in his first season in England and the Toffees decided to send him to PSG on-loan for this season.

The loan deal has no option or obligation to buy and he is likely to return to Everton where the report claims that Carlo Ancelotti is waiting to welcome him back.

It adds that the striker’s fine form in France keeps him on the radar of Juventus who are looking to cross paths with him again in the future.

At the moment, PSG is keen to negotiate a permanent transfer for him, Everton is looking forward to having him back on Merseyside, while Juventus want a reunion.

Nothing is certain just yet, but Juve will be hoping to be the winner at the end of the day if they seek a return for him.

The Bianconeri has Alvaro Morata on loan in their team at the moment, if the Spaniard’s fine form continues, a move for Kean might be one for the future.