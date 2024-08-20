Juventus haven’t totally abandoned the path that leads to Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, albeit their priorities lie elsewhere.

The Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on the Englishman since January, but a transfer has yet to materialize.

The 24-year-old has also been reconciled with his manager Erik ten Hag recently, and subsequently rejoined his teammates at Carrington.

Nevertheless, Sancho hasn’t truly carved himself a starting berth in the Dutchman’s starting lineup, so the club doesn’t rule out an exit if they were to receive a suitable offer.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus have once again inquired about Sancho who remains on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist.

Nevertheless, the source explains that the England international is considered a Plan B, as the Old Lady is focused on landing another two wingers.

Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez remains on top of the wishlist, even though the Viola have raised their asking price to 40 million euros.

Juventus have reached an agreement with the Argentine over personal terms, but must still find an accord for Fiorentina. They are also facing competition from Atalanta.

The Bianconeri are also tracking Porto youngster Francisco Conceicao.

As Pedulla explains, the Portuguese isn’t in a hurry, as he remains calm and composed while waiting for his future to be defined over the next ten days.