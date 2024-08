The Frenchman is technically still a Juve player as he hopes to win his appeal against a recent four-year ban.

Pogba’s second stint at the club has been disastrous, with injuries plaguing his first season and a ban cutting his second season short.

It remains unclear if he will return to football if his ban is upheld, and Juve is already considering who will wear the number 10 jersey next.

Kenan Yildiz is the overwhelming favorite to inherit the shirt and is considered one of Italy’s top talents.

Juve has Yildiz under contract until 2027 but is looking to extend it until 2029. The club hopes to make him their new number 10 to underline his importance to them.

However, a report on Il Bianconero indicates that the Bianconeri have yet to make a final decision on whether to assign the number 10 shirt to him immediately.

Discussions over the new contract are ongoing, and Juve might delay giving him the shirt number.