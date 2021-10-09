Juventus still undecided on the future of three players with expiring contracts

Following several months of negotiations, Juventus have apparently reached an agreement with Paulo Dybala over a contract renewal with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Therefore, the management can now shift its focus on other matters, including extending the contracts of some of the other players.

When it comes to Juan Cuadrado, the extension has never been in doubt. The Colombian’s current deal runs until the end of the season, but being one of the club’s most important players at the moment, Max Allegri would surely want to keep him for another season at the very least.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina and Chelsea man will extend his contract until 2023.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, three Juventus players with expiring contracts are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The men in question are Mattia Perin, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio. All three Italians remained as part of Allegri’s squad, having featured for the tactician during his first spell.

The source notes that the club is yet to decide whether to offer them new deals or not, but the decision doesn’t only depend on their performances on the pitch. Instead, the financial aspect will play a larger part.

The Bianconeri are working on lowering their wage bill. Thus, the club is expected to either sign other players in their stead with lower salaries, or perhaps convince the trio to accept contract extensions that include smaller figures.